PACE members demand Agramunt’s resignation for his Syria visit

Members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have expressed their protest over the Assembly President Pedro Agramunt’s recent visit to Syria and his meeting with Bashar al-Assad there.
 
At a meeting of the PACE spring session on Monday, most of the Assembly members protested Agramunt’s recent visit to Syria, his meeting with Bashar al-Assad there and demanded his resignation, APA reported.

