PACE mission starts observing voting process in presidential elections in Azerbaijan
The election observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has started observing the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.
The PACE election team led by Romanian MP Viorel Badea has started deploying to Baku and districts for election day observation, APA reported.
