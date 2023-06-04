PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan Ian Liddell-Grainger and Lise Christoffersen have kicked off their visit to the country's liberated Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

During the trip, the co-rapporteurs will familiarize themselves with the war crimes committed by Armenia in Aghdam as well as the reconstruction and restoration work carried out after the liberation of the city.

News.Az