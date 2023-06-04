PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam
- 04 Jun 2023 06:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185441
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/pace-monitoring-co-rapporteurs-embark-on-visit-to-azerbaijans-aghdam Copied
Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan Ian Liddell-Grainger and Lise Christoffersen have kicked off their visit to the country's liberated Aghdam district, News.Az reports.
During the trip, the co-rapporteurs will familiarize themselves with the war crimes committed by Armenia in Aghdam as well as the reconstruction and restoration work carried out after the liberation of the city.