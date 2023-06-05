PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan Ian Liddell-Grainger and Lise Christoffersen have visited the country's liberated Aghdam city, News.Az reports.

The co-rapporteurs familiarized themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism as well as Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and restoration works carried out in Aghdam city.

They were briefed about the history of Aghdam, the current situation, Armenian fascism unleashed in the district, as well as the vandalism against Azerbaijan's historical, religious and cultural sites. They were told that before the Armenian occupation, Aghdam was one of the largest and most developed cities not only in the Karabakh region but also in the entire country. However, after the city was seized by Armenia on July 23, 1993, all the residential infrastructure, including residential buildings, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, and production facilities were destroyed and looted as well as cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments were subjected to Armenian vandalism.

The guests then visited the Aghdam Juma mosque. Built in 1868, the mosque was desecrated, burned and vandalized during the Armenian occupation. The Armenian occupants used the mosque as a cattle barn.

It was noted that following the liberation of the city of Aghdam, the reconstruction and restoration works have been launched in the mosque with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The PACE co-rapporteurs also viewed the remains of Aghdam city, Drama Theater and the Alley of Martyrs.

The visitors also familiarized themselves with the Aghdam Conference Center.

News.Az