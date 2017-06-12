PACE Monitoring Committee Co-rapporteurs arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe(PACE), Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda have started their visit to Azerbaijan. Report informs that during the visit the co-rapporteurs plan to hold meetings with the President of the Republic, the Speaker of Parliament, the Minister of Justice, the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, the Prosecutor General, the Presidents of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts, representatives of the State Security Service and the Ombudsman.

Also, S. Schennak and C.F. Preda will hold meetings with representatives of civil society, lawyers and representatives of extra-parliamentary opposition parties.

The visit will end on June 14.

