PACE Monitoring Committee to discuss co-rapporteurs’ visit to Azerbaijan

PACE Monitoring Committee will discuss the fact-finding visit made by co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD) to the country on January 11-15.

APA reports quoting PACE’s website that the monitoring committee’s meeting will take place on March 8 in Paris.

During the meeting, the co-rapporteurs will provide information to the committee members about the visit. 

