PACE needs Azerbaijan more than Azerbaijan needs PACE - political scientist

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is an organization that breaches diplomatic etiquette, Tural Ismayilov, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

He stressed that the PACE as a whole, like other Western institutions, is an organization that has betrayed its values since its establishment.

Ismayilov also criticized the PACE for taking a biased and pro-Armenian stance on Baku-Yerevan relations.

“The PACE has neither exerted pressure nor imposed sanctions on Armenia for committing crimes and acts of genocide against the Azerbaijani people and vandalizing the cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the PACE allowed Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan [both were former Armenian presidents], who were the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide, to be present at the organization,” he said.

“PACE’s attempts to exert pressure on Azerbaijan through France and German MP Frank Schwabe are unacceptable,” he added.

The political scientist underlined that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity under international law.

“It was the PACE that had disregarded the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years. The PACE and other similar organizations, which always turn a blind eye to racism, colonialism, and imperialism, stand against justice. I believe that the PACE needs Azerbaijan more than Azerbaijan needs the PACE,” Ismayilov said.

News.Az