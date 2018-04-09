Yandex metrika counter

PACE observation mission starts visit to Azerbaijan

The observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe started its visit to Azerbaijan.

According to APA, Stefan Schennach, co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan, wrote this on his page in Twitter. During the visit, they will meet with members of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and presidential candidates.

