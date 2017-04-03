PACE: Pressure on vote secrecy recorded at Armenia elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

There have been instances for pressure on vote secrecy at the parliamentary elections in Armenia.

The statement came from Ms Liliane Maury Pasquier, Head of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who spoke in Yerevan, briefing the media on the monitoring mission of the OSCE, news.am reports.

The election system has made some important steps after the constitutional amendments passed in December 2015. Technical processes have been reinforced, and the authorities have informed the electors on new legislation and voting procedures, complex as they are.

These legal changes took into account the opinions by the experts of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, she added. But despite the legal side, these elections have not removed long-standing doubts on reliability and integrity of election process.

There has effectively been no debate in the media, and the campaign was rather targeted to personalities than programs, she added.

Last but not least, pressure was put on people both before and during the voting day. There were attempts to convince citizens that their vote will be known with consequences to them, she added.

Sentiment of fear and resignation was somehow stronger than hope, she stressed. This all goes to show that good legislation is only effective if implemented completely and in good faith, Ms Liliane Maury Pasquier concluded.

News.Az

