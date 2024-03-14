PACE promotes Islamophobia - Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) promotes Islamophobia, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks at a panel session held on the sidelines of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The presidential aide drew attention to PACE's biased position against Azerbaijan and noted that Azerbaijan is working to establish peace in the region on the basis of the UN concept.

“We are experiencing a multilateral crisis. The failure of international organizations to fulfill their obligations is one of the main problems. For example, the damage caused by COVID-19 was not completely prevented. But Azerbaijan made its contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

News.Az