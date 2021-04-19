PACE spring session kicks off in Strasbourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has started in Strasbourg in a hybrid format due to coronavirus restrictions.

On the occasion of the German Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address the spring session of PACE (19-22 April 2021).

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu and Secretary General of the organization Marija Pejčinović Burić will also address PACE.

At this session, the Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović will present her 2020 annual report and the Assembly will award its Václav Havel Human Rights Prize.

Topics on the agenda include a debate on the Assembly's vision of the Council of Europe's strategic priorities and a joint debate on human rights violations and the need for electoral reform in Belarus.

The OECD's work on taxing the digital economy with the participation of its Secretary General Ángel Gurría, discrimination against people with chronic and long-term illnesses, post-monitoring dialogue with Montenegro, the preservation of national minorities and a European policy on diasporas will also be discussed.

