PACE spring session starts today in Strasbourg

The spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly the Council of Europe (PACE) starts today in Strasbourg.

Report informs during the session, elections will be held to the posts of PACE Vice-President and ECHR judges as well as reports of the Bureau and the Standing Committee will be heard

MPs will discuss reports on results of monitoring of the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, activities of Turkish democratic institutions.

Secretary General of Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland and Greece President Prokopios Pavlopoulos will deliver speeches before PACE MPs.

The PACE session ends on April 28.

News.Az

