PACE to decide on sending ad hoc committee for observation of Azerbaijan presidential election in mid-March

The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe(PACE) will decide on March 15 on sending an ad hoc committee for observation of the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, said a message posted on the Assembly’s website.

PACE will discuss the presidential election in Azerbaijan, approve the list of members of the ad hoc committee and appoint its Chairperson.

The next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018.

News.Az

