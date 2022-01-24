PACE winter session kicks off in hybrid format in Strasbourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), to be held from 24 to 28 January, has today started in a hybrid manner in the city of Strasbourg, France.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE are attending the session.

During the January 2022 part-session, the Assembly will elect the President and Vice-Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly.

Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić will also address the parliamentarians. The Assembly will hold its usual exchange of views with the Italian Presidency of the Committee of Ministers. Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić will present her communication to the Assembly.

Debates on combating rising hate against sexual minorities in Europe and on alleged violations of their rights in the Southern Caucasus, on business and values in football governance with an intervention by FIFA President Giovanni Infantino, and on the role of the media in times of crisis, are among highlights of the 2022 Winter Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Also on the agenda are debates on the role of the media in times of crisis, the EU pact on migration and asylum seen from a human rights perspective, children's right to be heard in a democracy and on climate change, enforced disappearances on Council of Europe territory.

On 27 January the Assembly will hold a special event to mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. The event will be followed by a debate on the Observatory on History Teaching in Europe.

The Assembly will decide its final agenda at the opening of the session.

