Pakistan: 2 killed in attack on Chinese Consulate - UPDATED

At least two people were killed in an armed attacked on the Chinese Consulate in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Friday morning, Anadolu Agency cite

Ameer Shaikh, Karachi police chief, told Anadolu Agency gunshots and a blast were heard outside the consulate located in a high-end locality.

"We are assessing the situation but it seems if it is an attack on the Chinese Consulate," Shaikh said, adding: "We will be able to make a statement in a while."

One attacker has also been killed and a suicide jacket was recovered from possession of the slain militant, Javed Alam Odho, a deputy inspector general of police, told media.

Local broadcaster Geo news quoting eyewitnesses reported that three to four armed assailants stormed the heavily-guarded consulate, which was responded by police and security guards.

Gunshots are still being heard in the locality with short intervals.

Gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi early on Friday and appeared to have entered a part of it, Reuters cited security sources and media as saying.

It was unclear if there were any immediate casualties, but a blast and gunshots rang out in the affluent Clifton neighborhood, where the consulate is located, along with those of several other nations.

“Two attackers have entered the visa section of the consulate, diplomats are safe,” a senior police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. An intelligence source confirmed the attack on the consulate.

TV channel Geo said police had surrounded the attackers inside the consulate. The channel earlier broadcast images of a plume of smoke, apparently sent billowing into the air by the prior blast.

Neighbor China is Pakistan’s closest ally and its main benefactor, ploughing in billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, as part of its vast Belt an Road initiative.

