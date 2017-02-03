Pakistan adopts resolution condemning Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Committee re-affirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Pakistan’s National Assembly has passed a resolution condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, said a message posted on the Pakistani TV channel’s website khybernews.tv.

The resolution was passed during the meeting of the Committee held in Islamabad on Feb. 3. The resolution also condemned the genocide committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, against civilian population.

The Committee demanded implementation of resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly on immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and called upon the international community and international organizations to urge Armenia for the implementation of these decisions.

The Committee supported the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by peaceful means.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.\

News.Az

