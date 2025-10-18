Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Afghanistan mutually agreed on Friday to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until conclusion of planned talks in Doha, according to three Pakistani security officials and one Afghan Taliban source.

A Pakistani delegation had already arrived in Doha while an Afghan delegation was expected to reach the Qatari capital on Saturday, said the sources, who did not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A temporary truce between the neighbours on Wednesday paused days of fierce fighting that killed dozens and wounded hundreds.

