Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan's just position, admiral says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan always supports the fair position of Azerbaijan, Pakistani Navy Commander Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said at a meeting with, Ali Alizadeh, head of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Islamabad, according to the embassy.

Niazi congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

According to him, this support is based on the historical, religious, and cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries.

The commander also highly appreciated the support provided by Azerbaijan to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Reminding the participation of the Azerbaijani Navy in the AMAN-21 exercises in Pakistan, he noted that the Navy of his country is ready to provide educational and military-technical capabilities to the Azerbaijani side.

In turn, Alizadeh stressed that the Azerbaijani state and people highly value the political and moral support of Pakistan.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with Pakistan in the military sphere, saying that the interaction of the naval forces of the two countries continues successfully.

The sides conducted an exchange of views on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az