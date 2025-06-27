Pakistan and China hold talks on multilateral issues in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fifth Round of Pakistan-China Consultations on Multilateral Issues took place in Beijing, where both sides exchanged views on a wide range of topics related to the United Nations, with a particular focus on regional and international peace and security issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong convergence of views on all issues of mutual concern and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together to strengthen multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations, News.Az reports citing local media.

Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir led Pakistan’s delegation, while the Chinese side was headed by Shen Bo, Director General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

Separately, Pakistan’s Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir also met with Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu on the sidelines of the consultations. Recalling the unparalleled Pakistan-China strategic partnership, both sides expressed their desire to continue working together to elevate the historic relations between the two countries to new heights.

News.Az