Pakistan, Azerbaijan enjoy excellent bilateral ties: Embassy

Today, June 9th, marks the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, the Pakistani Embassy in Baku said in a statement.

Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan on December 12, 1991, according to the statement.

“The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992. On March 12, 1993, Pakistan opened its embassy in Baku. The Embassy of Azerbaijan was opened in Islamabad on August 24, 1997,” read the statement.

The Pakistani Ministry stressed that the two brother countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations which are deep rooted in shared culture, heritage and faith.

