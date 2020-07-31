Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group condemns Armenia’s latest military provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members and Convener of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly (Parliament) of Pakistan have strongly condemned the recent attack of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Former Vice-Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Co-Chairman of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, MP Murtaza Abbasi sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan, expressing his country’s support to Azerbaijan, which was subjected to Armenian aggression during this difficult period of COVID-19 global pandemic.

"Pakistan stands with the people of the brotherly country of Azerbaijan during these challenging times in the face of Armenian aggression amidst a global pandemic."

"I, on behalf of the members of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, and its Convener, strongly condemn Armenia’s recent provocative attack on the Azerbaijani forces. We, the people of Pakistan, stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We denounce the violation of ceasefire by the Armenian forces along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, targeting Azerbaijani forces and civilians," the letter said.

"We have always maintained our support for Azerbaijan against the illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a serious threat to regional peace and security, and it must be resolved as per the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

News.Az