Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations strengthened by mutual trust: Foreign Ministry

The Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came ahead of the planned visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan from 14-15 June 2023. Ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the Prime Minister’s entourage,” the statement said.

“The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy. Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed,” noted the statement.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also stressed that frequent leadership-level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

News.Az