Pakistan committed to protecting human rights: PM

Pakistan has undertaken a number of legislative measures to protect human rights, particularly the vulnerable population, including women, children, minorities, and persons with disabilities, in line with the fundamental rights, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Human Rights Day being observed on Tuesday.He said that autonomous National Commission for Human Rights and the National Commission on the Status of Women and Children have been established to address human rights issues in the country.Highlighting that the country is fully cognizant of its regional and international commitments, Sharif said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that the legislative, policy, and programmatic measures taken by Pakistan for the promotion of human rights have been appreciated by the international community.Pakistan also acknowledged the support of the United Nations and international partners towards the protection and promotion of human rights in Pakistan, he said, urging all the citizens and stakeholders to join hands for building a more inclusive and equitable society where the human rights of every individual are respected and protected.

