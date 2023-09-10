Pakistan condemns so-called “elections” held by puppet regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the so-called “presidential elections” held by the puppet separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, News.Az reports.

“Pakistan considers Karabakh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct so-called "elections" by the illegally installed regime is legally and morally reprehensible. Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law,” the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said in a statement.

