Pakistan condemns targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by Armenian Armed Forces

Official Islamabad has made a statement in connection with recent situation on the frontline.

"We condemn the targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by the Armenian forces in which, among others, a 2-year old girl has lost her life.

We understand the sentiments of the Azerbaijan people in this situation since this happens on a daily basis with the Indian forces deliberately targeting civilians in Azad Jammu & Kashmir across the Line of Control from Indian occupied Kashmir, killing scores of innocent civilians, including children, and damaging civilian properties."

