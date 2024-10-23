Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan strongly condemns today's cowardly attack on the facilities of Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii AŞ (TUSAŞ) in Ankara, Türkiye, resulting in multiple casualties, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Government of Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for Türkiye’s efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of Türkiye.We are confident that the brave Turkish nation, with its characteristic grit and determination, will defeat the menace of terrorism.

