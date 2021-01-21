Pakistan conducts ballistic missile test

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a “successful” flight test of a ballistic missile in the Northern Arabian Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Shaheen-III, the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, has a range of 2,750 kilometers (1,708 miles), according to an army statement.

“The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” it added.

The test was witnessed by Gen. Nadeem Raza, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, and other senior officials.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the three services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the “successful” missile test.

