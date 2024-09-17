Pakistan confirms new mpox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has confirmed its seventh mpox case of 2024, according to the country's Health Ministry.

A passenger returning from a Gulf sate has been tested positive for mpox in the capital Islamabad, said the ministry in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The 44-year-old person belonging to the Gujarat district of northeastern Punjab province is the seventh mpox case this year and sixth after the WHO declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern" on Aug. 14.The patient has been admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad, and is said to be in stable condition.According to the WHO, the African region is now experiencing an increase in cases, with 14 countries affected.Almost all reported cases across Africa are in DR Congo, where the majority of the over 500 mpox deaths have been recorded.Mpox infections cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and spread through close physical contact. It can also spread by touching virus-infected objects like bedding, clothing, and towels.The disease is usually mild, but it can be fatal.Vaccines, which are thought to be an important measure in preventing the spread, arrived in DR Congo recently.

