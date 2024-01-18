Pakistan confirms strikes 'on terrorist hideouts' in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has carried out counter-terrorism operation Marg Bar Sarmachar, which included strikes "on terrorist hideouts" in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, the press office of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Siestan and Baluchistan province of Iran," the statement said. "A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar,’" the statement pointed out.

"Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in several areas of the Seravan district of Sistan and Baluchistan province on the border with Pakistan.

News.Az