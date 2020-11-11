Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of its territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has consistently supported the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement welcomes the recent announcement of cessation of hostilities by the relevant parties.

“The trilateral agreement facilitated by the Russian Federation offers a renewed opportunity for establishing peace in the South Caucasus region. We congratulate the government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of their territories. It is hoped that this will lead to an era of stability and prosperity in the region and will pave way for the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands,” read the statement.

