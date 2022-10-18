Pakistan congratulates people of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the country’s Day of Restoration of Independence, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of National Day of Azerbaijan, we extend heartfelt felicitations to its Government and people,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Today is the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.

The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act 'On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan' on October 18, 1991.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

With the approval of the law, on October 18 - Independence Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence.

News.Az