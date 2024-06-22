Pakistan declares readiness to join North-South transport corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan is ready to join the North-South International Transport Corridor, Pakistan's Ambassador to Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali has announced.

“Pakistan agrees in principle to join the North-South International Transport Corridor and has started the relevant procedure. We are moving in this direction,” the ambassador said at an international IT forum held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, News.Az reports.The diplomat also spoke about Pakistan's intention to revive the Great Silk Road: “We are aiming to revive the historical Silk Road. The first batch of Pakistani citrus fruits was delivered to Dagestan (in Russia's south) through Iran and Azerbaijan. This new route opens up opportunities to increase the trade volume, which has already reached $1 billion.”

