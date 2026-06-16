Pakistan eliminates 5 militants in Punjab counterterrorism operation

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Five militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out in a border area of the Attock district following intelligence reports that the militants were planning attacks in the province, a CTD spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The spokesperson said the suspects opened fire on the CTD team, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which all five militants were killed.

Weapons, explosives and hand grenades were recovered from the scene, the spokesperson added.

A search operation is continuing in the area to track down possible facilitators and any suspects who may have escaped, while efforts are underway to identify the deceased militants.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the CTD for the successful operation, saying security forces, police and the CTD were making significant gains in the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism from the country, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

News.Az