Pakistan greatly values its relations with Azerbaijan – minister

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Tuesday said Pakistan greatly values the importance of its relations with Azerbai

She was talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada who met her here at her office, Pakistani newspaper Business Recorder reports.

The minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not just confined to two countries but provides an opportunity for peace and stability in the region.

The envoy said Pakistan is a strategic brotherly country of Azerbaijan and the government and the people of Azerbaijan were always keen to strengthen relations with Pakistan.

“We share very cordial and warm brotherly relations with Pakistan. We support each other on regional and international issues, the envoy said.

The minister appreciated Azerbaijan’s stance on Kashmir and said that although the government was committed to have friendly relations with all the neighboring countries yet such long standing issues should be resolved to have sustainable development in the region.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in multiple areas including energy, sports and social sector development.

News.Az

