Pakistan landmarks illuminated in Azerbaijani colors for Victory Day - VIDEO
- 07 Nov 2025 09:35
- 07 Nov 2025 10:11
Photo: Screen grab
To mark Azerbaijan’s Victory Day on November 8, several prominent buildings in Pakistan were illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Islamabad.
The Prime Minister’s Office, as well as the Parliament and Supreme Court buildings in Islamabad, were lit up in tribute to the occasion.