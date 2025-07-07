Pakistan National Assembly speaker visits Victory Park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Pakistan’s National Assembly, led by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, currently on an official trip to the country, visited Victory Park in Baku on July 7.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Pakistani Speaker in the park, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was briefed on the park, which honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorates the historic Victory, and pays tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. The Victory Arch at the park’s entrance, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.

Victory Park, covering nearly 10 hectares, was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

