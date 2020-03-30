Pakistan NCHR: So-called “elections” in occupied Azerbaijani lands - against all int'l norms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan has condemned the so-called “parliamentary elections an

According to DND News Agency, the chairman stated that holding of election by Armenia in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is against all international norms because the region is illegally occupied by Armenia.

“I strongly condemn the holding of so-called “parliamentary elections” and “presidential elections” of the illegal regime, established by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan by the occupying forces of Armenia, which are to be held on March 31, 2020, and join my government and the UN in support of Azerbaijan. I also once again condemn the genocide committed by Armenia in the town of Khojaly against Azerbaijani civilians. Armenia will be accountable for its aggression and Genocide, said Ali Nawaz Chowhan.

