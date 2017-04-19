Pakistan offers condolences over Turkey helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has offered its condolences over Tuesday's helicopter crash in Turkey's eastern Tunceli province, which martyred 12 people.

"The news of a helicopter crash has been received with deep sorrow in Pakistan. The government and people of Pakistan convey their condolences on the loss of precious lives as a result of this tragic crash," read a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy as well as with all those who have lost their loved ones," it added.

A helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey Tuesday, martyring all 12 people on board -- seven police officers, a judge, an army sergeant and three crew members.

News.Az

