Pakistan PM and UAE President emphasize strengthening bilateral ties

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both leaders stressed the need for further strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries.

The talks emphasized cooperation in economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity. The leaders agreed to designate 2025 as a year of action, News.Az reports.

The meeting provided an opportunity to highlight the importance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global governance trends and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations. The leaders underscored the necessity of leveraging these changes to accelerate development and build a better future for all.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on recent developments in the Middle East. They stressed the need for intensified international efforts for a comp