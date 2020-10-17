Pakistan rejects Armenian PM’s baseless statement over Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless and unwarranted comments by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Pakistan’s armed forces fought along with the Azerbaijani army in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

“We have seen the transcript of Armenian Prime Minister’s interview on 15 October with a Russian TV referring to some unsubstantiated reports alleging involvement of Pakistani Special Forces alongside Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement in Islamabad on Saturday.

“We categorically reject these baseless and unwarranted comments by the Armenian Prime Minister,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has also clarified his stance on the matter stating that Azerbaijani forces are strong enough to defend their homeland and do not need the help of foreign forces.

“It is regrettable that leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop,” Chaudhri added.

He said that for our part, we wish to make clear that Pakistan has consistently extended diplomatic, moral and political support to Azerbaijan.

“Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and support its right of self-defense against any aggression,” he said.

The spokesperson further said that we believe that long-term peace and normalization of relations between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az