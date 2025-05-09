Pakistan reports destruction of three more Indian posts along LoC

The Pakistan Army continues its retaliatory operations along the Line of Control (LoC) after Indian’s military attacks, according to security sources.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Army has destroyed three more Indian posts in the latest strikes, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

In the Kailer sector, the enemy's Mahiri post — Khalsa Top — was targeted and destroyed. Meanwhile, in the Rakchikri sector, the Dana Top and Mound posts were also eliminated.

Security sources added that the latest operations inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

