Pakistan's OGDCL starts tight gas production
Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has begun producing tight gas at the Nur West Well-1 well located in Sujwal district, Sindh province, News.az reports citing company's press service.As part of its business strategy for FY2024-25, OGDCL intends to carry out hydraulic fracturing operations on three more wells in its concessions in Sindh.
The potential reserves are estimated at 9 billion boe.
A comprehensive study of the Indus Basin is also currently underway .
The study aims to characterise the geological features, identify potential tight gas reserves and assess the economic feasibility of its production.
Results are expected within 6-8 months of contract award, with production potentially commencing in January 2026.
Hydraulic fracturing is one of the main methods used to access gas.
Hydraulic fracturing technology involves creating a highly conductive crack in the target formation by injecting fluid under pressure to ensure the flow of produced fluid ( natural gas , water, condensate , oil or a mixture of these ) to the well bottom .
OGDCL said the company used hydraulic fracturing to achieve production profitability, demonstrating its commitment to using advanced technologies.
In February 2024, OGDCL made a gas condensate discovery in Khairpur District, Sindh Province, Pakistan.
The Kharo-1 well is located in the Khewari subsurface license area .
Open hole testing showed a flow rate of 15.3 MMcf / d of natural gas and 39 bbl/d of gas condensate at a flow pressure of 1,690 psi on a 32/64-inch choke.
In July 2024, OGDCL announced that MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co. BV had discovered a gas condensate reservoir in the Lumshiwal-1 formation in the TAL block, where OGDCL holds a 30% interest.