Pakistan's OGDCL starts tight gas production

Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has begun producing tight gas at the Nur West Well-1 well located in Sujwal district, Sindh province, News.az reports citing company's press service.

As part of its business strategy for FY2024-25, OGDCL intends to carry out hydraulic fracturing operations on three more wells in its concessions in Sindh.The potential reserves are estimated at 9 billion boe.A comprehensive study of the Indus Basin is also currently underway .The study aims to characterise the geological features, identify potential tight gas reserves and assess the economic feasibility of its production.Results are expected within 6-8 months of contract award, with production potentially commencing in January 2026.Hydraulic fracturing is one of the main methods used to access gas.Hydraulic fracturing technology involves creating a highly conductive crack in the target formation by injecting fluid under pressure to ensure the flow of produced fluid ( natural gas , water, condensate , oil or a mixture of these ) to the well bottom .OGDCL said the company used hydraulic fracturing to achieve production profitability, demonstrating its commitment to using advanced technologies.In February 2024, OGDCL made a gas condensate discovery in Khairpur District, Sindh Province, Pakistan.The Kharo-1 well is located in the Khewari subsurface license area .Open hole testing showed a flow rate of 15.3 MMcf / d of natural gas and 39 bbl/d of gas condensate at a flow pressure of 1,690 psi on a 32/64-inch choke.In July 2024, OGDCL announced that MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co. BV had discovered a gas condensate reservoir in the Lumshiwal-1 formation in the TAL block, where OGDCL holds a 30% interest.

