Pakistan slams India’s attempt to politicize IMF deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has firmly rejected India’s reported efforts to influence its ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling the move politically motivated and a breach of international norms.

According to official sources, New Delhi has urged the IMF to reassess the financial aid extended to Pakistan, a demand made in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack that has further strained relations between the two neighbours, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Islamabad, however, has dismissed this effort as an unwarranted intrusion into a multilateral economic matter.

The sources emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to working constructively with the IMF to ensure sustainable economic growth and preserve macroeconomic stability.

The country has reiterated its resolve to fulfil its commitments under the programme, regardless of external political pressure.

Pakistan also likened India’s current approach to its earlier suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, suggesting both actions reflect New Delhi’s disregard for international law and global institutions. Such conduct, they warned, poses a threat to regional peace and stability.

News.Az