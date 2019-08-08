Pakistan suspends Indo-Pak Train Samjhauta Express

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday announced to suspend Samjhauta Express, a bi-weekly train which runs between Delhi & Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

While addressing a Press Conference in Islamabad, the railways minister denounced the illegal act of the Indian government of revoking the Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status, and said that it was part of the well-though conspiracy.

The minister said that India has nefarious designs for Pakistan which would further endanger the regional peace and security.

Sheikh Rasheed warned that the ongoing year could face hazards, and even a war is not unlikely. He said that Pakistan doesn’t want a war with India but it can’t remain as a silent spectator over the atrocities committed by New Delhi in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that if a war is inflicted upon Pakistan, it would turn out to be decisive one.

The tension between two arch-rivals Pakistan and India has once again been heightened after New Delhi repealed the Special Status of its Occupied Kashmir, reportedly used cluster bombs against civilian population in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and continuously violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, and also barred its High Commissioner-designate to go to New Delhi.

