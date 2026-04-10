Pakistan tightens security in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks

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Pakistan’s capital remained unusually quiet on Friday as authorities imposed a lockdown in Islamabad ahead of high-level talks between the United States and Iran aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire after weeks of conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Roads across the city were largely empty, with checkpoints set up along major arteries, while a two-day public holiday kept most residents indoors.

Security measures were significantly tightened, with additional troops and police deployed across the capital as diplomatic activity intensified behind the scenes.

News.Az