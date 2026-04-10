Pakistan tightens security in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks
Source: Dawn
Pakistan’s capital remained unusually quiet on Friday as authorities imposed a lockdown in Islamabad ahead of high-level talks between the United States and Iran aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire after weeks of conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Roads across the city were largely empty, with checkpoints set up along major arteries, while a two-day public holiday kept most residents indoors.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Security measures were significantly tightened, with additional troops and police deployed across the capital as diplomatic activity intensified behind the scenes.
By Nijat Babayev