Pakistan to facilitate repatriation of 30 Iranian citizens

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Pakistan will facilitate the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals through the southern port city of Karachi, in coordination with Iranian, U.S., and British authorities, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement posted on X, Dar said the group includes eight Iranian fishermen who were rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, as well as 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, which was recently intercepted by U.S. authorities.

Both groups are expected to pass through Karachi in the coming days before returning to Iran, according to the minister.

Dar added that Pakistan is working closely with the relevant authorities in Iran, the United States, and Britain to ensure the safe transit and timely repatriation of the Iranian nationals.

“Pakistan remains committed to humanitarian cooperation and to extending every possible assistance to our Iranian brothers,” he said.

News.Az