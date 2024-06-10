Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has decided to avoid participating in an upcoming Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland on June 15-16, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Pakistan has decided not to participate in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland," the source said. "Pakistan has retained its neutrality and made many steps forward. It has assumed a major burden."The Swiss authorities are planning to hold a conference on Ukraine in the resort of Buergenstock on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department (ministry) of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations, including those from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries.According to the Swiss authorities, Russia is not among those invited. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not seek to participate in the conference, if the organizers had no wish to see it there.

