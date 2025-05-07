Pakistan urges world community to hold India accountable for violating int’l laws

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) to mull a response to India’s deadly strikes on Pakistan, on May 7, 2025. Photo: PMO

Pakistan has called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its deadly strikes, describing them as blatant violations of international laws.

PM Shehbaz convened a meeting of the country’s top security body — the National Security Committee — where it called upon the world to “recognise the gravity of India’s unprovoked illegal actions and to hold it accountable for its blatant violations of international norms and laws,” News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The statement asserted: “Pakistan remains committed to peace, with dignity and honour, and reiterates that it shall never allow any violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity or permit any harm to its proud people.”

News.Az