Pakistan voices concerns over US weapons abandoned in Afghanistan

Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the U.S. weapons left behind in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops in August 2021, warning that these arms have been used by militant groups to launch attacks within its borders, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the presence of these weapons poses a “profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan” and its citizens.The ministry’s spokesperson, responding to media inquiries regarding a reported U.S. decision to retrieve some of the abandoned weaponry, said the arms had fallen into the hands of “terrorist organizations,” including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out attacks in Pakistan.“We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands,” the statement said, referring to Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government.The issue of abandoned U.S. military equipment has been a point of contention in Washington as well. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the former US administration over the withdrawal, claiming that military hardware worth billions of dollars was left behind.

