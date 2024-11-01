Pakistan will be highly represented at COP29: Envoy
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Qasim Mohiuddin.Highlighting the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Gafarova noted the dynamic development of intergovernmental relations. She emphasized that the existing strategic partnership creates broad opportunities for further evolving their ties, News.Az reports.
The Speaker commended the continuous support both countries have extended to one another. Recognizing the role of interparliamentary relations in enhancing bilateral cooperation, they praised the collaborative efforts and mutual support between their parliaments within international parliamentary organizations.
The discussions also focused on preparations for COP29. Gafarova briefed the ambassador on the upcoming Parliamentary Conference in Baku, scheduled for November, which will take place alongside the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29).
Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin highlighted the deep-rooted brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, stating that Pakistan was one of the first countries to confirm its participation in COP29. He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would successfully host the summit. The ambassador also indicated that Pakistan would be represented at a high level, expressing optimism that the event would strengthen global discussions on climate change.
The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.